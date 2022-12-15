Cure your holiday sweet tooth with these local desserts

Real talk: visions of sugar plums and all those other holiday sweets are already dancing through our heads, long before Christmas Eve gets here. But there’s no need to dust up the kitchen with powdered sugar just yet. We advise heading to these local shops and restaurants for some scrumptious seasonal desserts and goodies:

Christmas cookies are truly a staple of the season, and this box of decorated Christmas cookies from Gourmet Girls features an assortment of flavors and styles, from gingerbread to crinkle cookies to rugelach and more.

This gluten-free flourless chocolate cake from Eliza Restaurant and Bar comes with a snow-like sprinkle of fleur de sel (that’s fancy salt, for the uninitiated). Now that’s the kind of white Christmas we’re dreaming of.

A Christmas cookie and a cheesecake walk into a bar… and voila! This Christmas cookie cheesecake from Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro combines two favorites of the food world in one epic dessert.

Just when you thought you had tried every pie flavor, Elsie’s Plate & Pie has another one waiting. This gingerbread pie features a cream cheese custard filling with hints of gingerbread spice, just the combo for cool winter evenings to come.

I think we can all remember these snacks from our childhood lunch boxes. Now, Curbside Burger is adding them to other notes of nostalgia with its Little Debbie Christmas Tree White Chocolate Peppermint Milkshakes.

In Louisiana, warm winters often have us searching for something cool and crisp, even during the holidays. Enter Reginelli’s Pizzeria’s mint chip cheesecake, a sweet slice that suits just about any season.

Klondike’s Choco Taco may be no more, but the Velvet Cactus is bringing back its essence this season with cheesecake tacos bedecked in seasonal red and white sprinkles.