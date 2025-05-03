Photography by Jenn Ocken.

Istrouma at Sugar Farms’ Fried Shrimp Tacos

|
By
-

From its outdoor movie nights to its baby animal petting zoo, Istrouma at Sugar Farms is luring big crowds for food, brews and fun in a rustic setting close to town. The St. Gabriel tap room first opened in 2020 but closed last summer for a four-month renovation that delivered new covered seating, indoor and outdoor film screens for movie nights and an expanded kitchen.

Along with popular pizzas, don’t miss the fried shrimp tacos. Each component is made from scratch, including blue corn tortillas, the shrimp’s dry batter and homemade chimichurri slaw. “When you make your own masa, it makes a big difference,” owner John Haynes says. Topped with cotija cheese and microgreens, the tacos are best washed down with the brewery’s new Golden Retriever lager. Check out the resident Wagyu herd while you’re here. Coming soon, says Haynes, Istrouma will also offer drive-in movies.

5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel

(225) 314-4199

sugarfarmsla.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Healthy and delicious recipes, from...

This personal trainer, nutrition coach and mom of two reminds moms they are a priority one

Aimee’s Pretty Palate: All Puffed...

Puff pastry recipes for easy, anytime

Bayes Oyster Bar to open...

Bayes Oyster Bar plans to open this month in the former Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar space in downtown

Five ways to use a...

Make the most of Louisiana's strawberry season with these fresh

Where to pick your own...

The heat is on in the Capital Region, which means it's prime time for sweet, Louisiana-grown

TRENDING STORIES