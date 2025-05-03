Istrouma at Sugar Farms’ Fried Shrimp Tacos | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

From its outdoor movie nights to its baby animal petting zoo, Istrouma at Sugar Farms is luring big crowds for food, brews and fun in a rustic setting close to town. The St. Gabriel tap room first opened in 2020 but closed last summer for a four-month renovation that delivered new covered seating, indoor and outdoor film screens for movie nights and an expanded kitchen.

Along with popular pizzas, don’t miss the fried shrimp tacos. Each component is made from scratch, including blue corn tortillas, the shrimp’s dry batter and homemade chimichurri slaw. “When you make your own masa, it makes a big difference,” owner John Haynes says. Topped with cotija cheese and microgreens, the tacos are best washed down with the brewery’s new Golden Retriever lager. Check out the resident Wagyu herd while you’re here. Coming soon, says Haynes, Istrouma will also offer drive-in movies.