Hot Topic: Habaneros’ Cachete de Res | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Baton Rouge fans of the trendy Northshore institution, Habaneros, were all abuzz when the restaurant opened a Capital City location early this summer in Perkins Rowe. Deploying a sophisticated design palette and a menu steeped in authentic and festive Mexican fare, the restaurant is a great place to satisfy the itch for dishes like elotes, homemade salsas, combo plates and lots and lots of tacos, including grilled octopus and tacos de birria. Try executive chef Oscar Sandoval’s Cachete de Res, or barbacoa, which is overnight slow-braised beef cheek. Impossibly tender, the shredded beef is draped in molé, a smooth and complex medley of chili peppers, chocolate, spices and nuts. Fold the barbacoa into a tortilla and away you go.

Habaneros Perkins Rowe

10155 Perkins Rowe, Suite 110

(225) 256-1220

habaneroscuisine.com