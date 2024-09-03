Former inRegister contributor Holly Clegg left a legacy that still makes an impact | By Ashley Sexton Gordon -

I once entered the house of cookbook author Holly Clegg, and she was meticulously arranging a freshly plated meal in the natural light that flooded her kitchen so she could get the best angle with her digital camera. This was a decade before social media meal posts were even a thing. No, Holly was taking her own photos for an upcoming story, and she loved to provide the full package—recipes, images and a personal antidote along with a cooking tip or two. Holly took great pride in her work, and she was passionate about delivering only the best. After all, it had her name on it.

The Holly Clegg brand was already a Baton Rouge staple when Holly joined the inRegister team in 2010 as a contributing columnist. For over a decade, she had been regarded as a culinary expert with a passion for creating healthy meals in easy-to-produce steps that didn’t break the budget. She had created her trim&TERRIFIC cookbook series, including her more targeted health-focused Eating Well series on cancer, diabetes and arthritis. Over the years, Holly—who attended Le Cordon Bleu cooking school—had appeared on Fox & Friends and NBC Weekend Today and had been featured in numerous national publications including Cooking Light Magazine and Huff Post.

“When we purchased inRegister, we considered new ideas to enhance the experience for readers,” says Rolfe McCollister, former publisher of Baton Rouge Business Report. “We knew people here love to eat and enjoy cooking. We also wanted the best recipes and a popular celebrity chef with an excellent brand. Holly had it all, and we were so pleased when she agreed to partner with us.”

For years, Holly’s monthly column in inRegister gave home cooks fresh ideas for dinner that wouldn’t wreck their diets or their bank accounts. She made it look simple—and even fun. Holly devoted much of her efforts to working with medical professionals to create the best dishes possible for those struggling with numerous illnesses. That’s why her diagnosis of gastric cancer in 2018 was such a surprise to everyone in her sphere—this is the chef who authored Eating Well Through Cancer and had it published in three languages! She battled it bravely, and publicly, and encouraged her fans every step of the way.

Although Holly lost her battle with cancer in 2019, her legacy lives on through the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund she created with her family and friends to support her team of doctors and their ongoing research at MD Anderson. And #TEAMHOLLY continues to share recipes and raise funds for awareness. In fact, the group’s annual event, Whisk Away Gastric Cancer, will be held on Thursday, November 21, at the Renaissance Hotel. For more information and tickets, visit thehealthycookingblog.com.

“I remember well the night of August 1, 2019, at The Varsity with Holly,” says McCollister of the first fundraiser hosted by Holly just before she passed away. “Just like her life, it was a special celebration with lots of love, positive energy, smiles and so much fun. Holly was one-of-a-kind: so genuine, so talented, and she left her mark on our communities and our lives.”

Read on for two recipes from Holly’s inRegister column, “Holly’s Scoop.”

Red Beans and Rice A delightful high-protein and high-fiber meal that’s low fuss. 8 oz. reduced-fat sausage, sliced into ½-in. thick rounds 1 onion, chopped 1⁄3 cup chopped celery 1 tsp. minced garlic 3 (16-oz.) cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained ½ cup tomato sauce 1½ cups fat-free chicken broth or vegetable broth 1⁄3 cup chopped parsley ½ cup chopped green onions In a large nonstick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, cook sausage over medium heat, stirring, until crispy and brown. Set aside. In large nonstick pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion, celery and garlic until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add beans, tomato sauce, broth and sausage. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened, mashing some of the beans with fork. Add parsley and green onions, and continue cooking for several more minutes. Tip: You can substitute chicken sausage for another sausage of your choice if desired. Always rinse and drain beans to reduce sodium. Makes 10 (1/2-cup) servings. Nutritional information per serving: Calories 145 | Calories from fat 4% | Fat 1g | Saturated fat 0g | Cholesterol 5mg | Sodium 534mg | Carbohydrates 28g | Dietary fiber 9g | Sugars 5g | Protein 10g | Dietary exchanges: 2 starch, 1 lean meat