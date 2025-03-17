Halo Halo, Japanese cheesecake, onigiri: Globally influenced dishes to try around Baton Rouge | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Baton Rouge’s robustdining scene bursts with even more flavor now, thanks to its expanding, and ever-evolving, backdrop of international bites.

Pledge to explore exciting dishes like these across the Capital City.

These nine local bites are a real trip.

Halo halo from Little Kitchen

940 O’Neal Lane

Savor authentic Filipino fare at this stationary food truck, and don’t forget dessert. The halo halo is a blissful shaved ice treat layered with fruit, tapioca, jellies and topped with Filipino ice cream.

Tiger paw taiyaki from Sweet Society

4957 Essen Lane

In its newest iteration on Essen Lane, Sweet Society now features a custom taiyaki you can only find in Baton Rouge. Instead of the traditional fish shape, the cookie pocket is molded like a tiger paw. Order with Japanese ice cream or stuffed with fillings like red bean, Nutella or custard.

Bone marrow pho from Umami Japanese Bistro

3930 Burbank Drive

Umami’s new bone marrow pho brunch special shows the velvety magic of meat close to the bone. Extracted morsels combine beautifully with the pho’s hypnotic broth. Here, the steamy Vietnamese staple is served in a Japanese restaurant and accompanied by a Chinese doughnut. How’s that for globetrotting?

Amok fish from Sambath Donuts & Thai Food

5703 Essen Lane, Suite A3

A national dish of Cambodia, this delectable curry features fish gently poached in lemongrass-infused coconut milk. The fact that it’s served in a doughnut shop with a Thai lunch menu is reason enough to check it out.

Lomo saltado from Brasas Peru

7520 Perkins Road

Peru’s diverse cuisine is one of the world’s most interesting, often melding indigenous ingredients with the country’s many immigrant communities. Try Brasas Peru’s lomo saltado, a savory beef stir-fry served with rice and French fries.

Oxtails and rice from Bullfish Bistro

14241 Airline Highway, Suite 105

A bold, red wine-infused Creole sauce drapes meaty beef oxtails served with a side of jasmine rice. The popular Caribbean eatery is manned by Johnson & Wales University-trained chef Angel Lombrage.

Chana masala from Swagat Indian Cuisine

15380 George O’Neal Road

The Indian eatery’s numerous vegetarian options include chana masala: chickpeas and aromatic veggies cooked with warm, traditional spices and served with basmati rice and naan.

Japanese cheesecake from EM’s Bakery

Locations vary

Experience light, airy Japanese cheesecakes in flavors like ube, pandan, matcha, Fruity Pebbles, coffee, miso or strawberry. Order by DM, or sample slices at Umami Japanese Bistro, Teatery Tea & Tapioca and Bao Asian Market & Deli.

Snowkrab or caramelized beef onigiri from Oni

Locations vary

Fans of this year-old pop-up can’t get enough of its handheld Japanese rice balls. Known as onigiri, they’re served in a variety of flavors, such as mouthwatering sweet-savory caramelized beef or snowkrab.

This article was originally published in the March 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.