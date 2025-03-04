Photography by Jenn Ocken.

Dish: The Colonel’s Club’s Whipped Ricotta

|
By
-

What’s better? Soaking up The Colonel’s Club’s $2 million Gilded Age travel design scheme or sampling its hand-whipped ricotta, a creamy delight that see-saws between sweet and punchy. Don a new spring ’fit and order it as a starter before lunch or dinner in the main dining room or with a series of shareables in the moody cocktail lounge.

The dish features pillowy, mild ricotta enlivened by confit garlic and shallots, truffle honey, truffle powder and smoked paprika. Topped with hot honey, it’s served with grilled focaccia blinged with garlic, rosemary and thyme. You might need to order more than one.

2857 Perkins Road

(225) 381-1514

thecolonelsclub.com

