Turn your back yard into a slice of paradise | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Duplessis Builders

If you’re looking for a way to elevate your lifestyle, the answer could be just outside your back door. Homeowners are creating amazing outdoor living spaces where they can entertain, relax, visit with friends and family, or just soak up the sights and sounds of nature. With help from the experts, you can turn your back yard into a slice of paradise.

Outdoor Oasis

Derek Duplessis, owner of Duplessis Builders, says the first step is to decide how you will be spending your time in your new space. Dining? Lounging? Hosting family gatherings? Here are some ideas—from installing a pool to building an outdoor kitchen.

Swimming pool – The sky is the limit for swimming pools since they can be custom built in just about any size, shape and style imaginable. And that’s just the beginning. Pools can be enhanced with fountains, special lighting, water features, complementary landscaping, and a wide array of beautiful tiles.

– The sky is the limit for swimming pools since they can be custom built in just about any size, shape and style imaginable. And that’s just the beginning. Pools can be enhanced with fountains, special lighting, water features, complementary landscaping, and a wide array of beautiful tiles. Cocktail pool – Even if you don’t have a large yard, you can escape the sweltering heat with a dip into a beautiful “plunge pool” or “cocktail pool.” These are smaller than traditional pools, but just as refreshing! They typically measure 6 to 12 feet wide and 10 to 22 feet long.

– Even if you don’t have a large yard, you can escape the sweltering heat with a dip into a beautiful “plunge pool” or “cocktail pool.” These are smaller than traditional pools, but just as refreshing! They typically measure 6 to 12 feet wide and 10 to 22 feet long. Hot tub – Is there any better way to unwind? Step into your own hot tub and let the soothing, swirling water ease your muscles and your mind! Studies show that hot tubs provide physical benefits including stress relief, better sleep quality, pain management, and a sense of calm and well-being.

– Is there any better way to unwind? Step into your own hot tub and let the soothing, swirling water ease your muscles and your mind! Studies show that hot tubs provide physical benefits including stress relief, better sleep quality, pain management, and a sense of calm and well-being. Custom cabana – Structures like gazebos and pergolas are often built for shade or privacy, but as a bonus, they create a charming, warm, and inviting ambiance in your new space. You can add other touches such as lush landscaping or stone pathways.

– Structures like gazebos and pergolas are often built for shade or privacy, but as a bonus, they create a charming, warm, and inviting ambiance in your new space. You can add other touches such as lush landscaping or stone pathways. Outdoor kitchen – You may never cook indoors again! Outdoor kitchens range from small and simple to truly elaborate. Features include kitchen islands, refrigerators, grills, cabinets, chef-grade appliances, and much more.

Duplessis Builders is co-owned by Derek and his wife Bradie. One of the most rewarding parts of their business, he says, is the friendships they have made with many of their clients. “Obviously, our mission is to build beautiful pools and outdoor spaces, but we also love seeing families enjoying themselves and spending time together. We’re proud to be a part of creating those memories for them.”

If you’ve considered an outdoor project to beautify your home, be sure to partner with a contractor who can advise you on issues like functionality, available space, financing, and other considerations. For a free consultation with Duplessis Builders, call 225.268.4702 or email [email protected].