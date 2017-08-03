Sales roundup: Up to 75% off at Bill McMillin Interiors, Pearson’s luggage and backpack sale, and new client discount at Air Salon

A look at area sales and events:

Bill McMillin Interiors is have a sale this weekend, with up to 75 % on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

Pearson’s Travel World is now offering 20% to 40% off all backpacks and up to 50% off select luggage.

During the month of August, new guests to the wet bar at Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar will receive 20% off cut and color services.

To take advantage of the Louisiana sales tax holiday, Patti DuPree Furniture and Interiors is offering up to 50% off this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

Now through September 1, Hey Penelope will be a donation drop-off site for Girls on the Run. In exchange, take 20% off your purchase on the day of your drop-off (some exclusions apply).

The summer sale continues at B Kids, with clothing 50% to 75% off and all swimwear 75% off.

Red Door Interiors is having a 20% off storewide sale.

The sorority sale continues at Sanctuary Home and Gifts, with everything from T-shirts to cork boards to totes and jewelry rounds.

