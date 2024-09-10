Nurturing Gut Health: SYNC offers a functional medicine approach | By Sponsored Content -

Gut health plays a pivotal role in our overall wellbeing, influencing everything from digestion to mental health. However, modern lifestyles and dietary habits often lead to poor gut health, manifesting as issues like constipation, bloating and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Unlike conventional medicine, which frequently focuses on symptom management, SYNC’s functional medicine clinic adopts a comprehensive approach to identify and address the root causes of gut dysfunction.

Several factors contribute to the deterioration of gut health, including diet, certain medications and stress, according to Doctor of Pharmacy Angie Huff, a holistic medicine specialist who founded SYNC in 2016. “A number of things can drastically disrupt the balance of the gut microbiome. When we get a decline in the good bacteria, the bad bacteria take over and that can lead to a host of gut dysfunction,” Huff says.

Diet: A high consumption of processed foods, sugars and unhealthy fats can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, leading to dysbiosis.

Antibiotics & Other Medications: Frequent antibiotics, steroids, proton pump inhibitors for acid reflux and even birth control pills can indiscriminately kill beneficial gut bacteria, paving the way for harmful bacteria to thrive.

Stress: Chronic stress can alter the gut microbiome, exacerbating conditions like IBS.

SYNC employs a thorough evaluation process to uncover the underlying causes of gut health issues. “There’s a gap between functional medicine and traditional medicine,” Huff says. “Traditional medicine takes a 30,000-foot view, and they make sure there’s nothing anatomically or structurally wrong. In functional medicine, we look at the microbiome to identify imbalances in gut bacteria, yeast overgrowth and markers of inflammation.”

Key diagnostics include a stool analysis and food sensitivity testing. While the stool sample is analyzed for bacteria, yeast and fungus levels, the food sensitivity test looks at the body’s response to more than 250 foods, dyes, additives and spices.

“Once we identify the root causes, we tailor a personalized treatment plan focusing on natural alternatives to restore gut health,” Huff says.

SYNC’s approach includes dietary changes, as well as supplements aimed at nourishing the gut microbiome.

Whole foods: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Prebiotics: Foods like garlic, onions and bananas that feed beneficial gut bacteria.

Probiotics: Fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut which introduce beneficial bacteria into the gut.

Supplements: SYNC may suggest supplements to rebalance the gut microbiome and improve the health of the gut lining.

According to Huff, one habit among more health-conscious individuals could unknowingly lead to a food sensitivity, which could then progress to autoimmunity. Autoimmunity is when the body’s immune system mounts an attack against its own cells, leading to autoimmune diseases such as Type 1 diabetes, Rheumatoid arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis and Hashimoto’s.

“When we eat the same things every day, we’re more prone to developing a sensitivity to those things. For example, when you’re trying to get a source of lean protein, so you’re eating chicken every day,” she says.

Rotating different food sources can help tremendously. “If you’re a fruit eater, we know that berries have the lowest glycemic index. By rotating through blueberries, blackberries and strawberries every few weeks, you’re not constantly exposing your body to those same foods.”

By addressing the root causes of gut dysfunction and promoting natural, sustainable healing methods, SYNC aims to restore balance and enhance overall health. For more information about SYNC and its full range of offerings, visit online at syncwellness.com.