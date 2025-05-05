What’s trending in wedding florals | By Ryn Lakvold -

Summer weddings are nearly here! And the only thing better than the dresses is the florals. With spring and summer flowers in full bloom, bridal bouquets are looking as beautiful as ever.

Red Onion, a local florist company with an accompanying home and garden shop, designs and creates wedding bouquets all year long. Because of this, owner Brenda Goff knows not just what brides are choosing now, but what floral trends are on the horizon.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of smaller bouquets, with less greenery, and lots of peonies, garden roses and ranunculus,” she says. Goff also says calla lilies are becoming the new staple. “These flowers were wildly popular in the 1980s and 1990s, but have recently made a comeback,” she notes.

With the South’s harsh heat, Goff suggests extra considerations when it comes to which flowers to include in a summer wedding, especially if it will take place outside.

“In the south, some flowers are fickle outside, so avoid using hydrangeas, delicate flowers or sweet peas,” she explains. “Instead, use florals and plants that are native to the South to ensure a fresh look. For an inside wedding, the sky is the limit!”

