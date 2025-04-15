Wedding of the Week: Elizabeth Upp and Jacob McCain | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Wedding of the Week

Elizabeth Upp and Jacob McCain

April 6, 2024

Hear from Her

Q: What is your favorite thing about your husband?

A: He is the life of the party, and we always have so much fun together.

Q: How did you know he was the one?

A: I don’t think there was a specific moment where I knew Jacob was the one. We started dating in high school, so in many ways, we grew up together. We’ve supported each other through so many different stages of life, and over time, it just became clear that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him!

Q: What is one detail that stands out when you think back on your wedding day?

A: One of my favorite details from our wedding was the photo booth. I loved going through the photo gallery after our wedding and looking at all of the fun pictures of our family and friends enjoying themselves that night.

Q: What surprised you the most about your wedding?

A: I was surprised at how stress-free I was the entire day. We had the best wedding planner, vendors and venues to thank for that!

Hear from Him

Q: What is your favorite thing about your wife?

A: She has the best sense of humor.

Q: What is one detail that stands out when you think back on your wedding day?

A: My groom’s cake. Elizabeth gave me a new golf bag as a wedding gift and then surprised me with a groom’s cake that was an exact replica of the bag.

Q: What surprised you the most about your wedding?

A: I was surprised at how fast the day went by. Savor it!

Hear from Them

Q: Did you disagree on anything during the planning process? If so, what was it, and how did you compromise?

A: I don’t think we really disagreed on anything. We put our full trust in our wedding planner, Leslie Campbell, and she made the planning process as seamless and painless as possible!

Q: If you had one piece of advice for engaged couples, what would it be?

A: Enjoy this season of life! Wedding planning can be stressful, but take time to have fun with one another while planning.

Q: How would you describe your wedding in 5 words or less?

A: Joyful, exciting, memorable, beautiful and traditional

Vendors

Photography: Brooke Boyd Photo + Film

Ceremony: First United Methodist Church

Reception/Catering: Baton Rouge Country Club

Coordinator: Leslie Campbell Weddings and Events

Bridal Gown: Monique Lhuillier, I Do Bridal Couture

Florist: Billy Heroman’s

Invitations: Paperwhite Stationery Boutique