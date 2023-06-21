Photos by Alyssa Fisher Photography.

W.O.W.: Mary Burchill & Timothy Coles

|
By
-

Wedding of the Week

Mary Burchill & Timothy Coles

December 17, 2022

Ceremony & Reception: Country Club of Louisiana

Coordinator: Belle Amour Weddings

Caterer: Country Club of Louisiana

Cakes: Tredici Bakery & Heather Augustus

Florist: Eufloria Floral Designs

Invitations: Shine Wedding Invitations

Bridal Gown: Anne Barge with Monique Lhullier overlay, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid Dresses: ASTR The Label

Hair: Emily Hebert at Salon Eden

Makeup: Melanie Hollander

Band: Capital City Soul

RELATED STORIES

The story behind cover bride...

Cover bride Lucy Raborn Altmyer worked with Pedram Couture to create custom looks for her bridal

Sweet snapshots from the weddings...

TRENDING STORIES