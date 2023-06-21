W.O.W.: Mary Burchill & Timothy Coles
Wedding of the Week
Mary Burchill & Timothy Coles
December 17, 2022
Ceremony & Reception: Country Club of Louisiana
Coordinator: Belle Amour Weddings
Caterer: Country Club of Louisiana
Cakes: Tredici Bakery & Heather Augustus
Florist: Eufloria Floral Designs
Invitations: Shine Wedding Invitations
Bridal Gown: Anne Barge with Monique Lhullier overlay, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid Dresses: ASTR The Label
Hair: Emily Hebert at Salon Eden
Makeup: Melanie Hollander
Band: Capital City Soul