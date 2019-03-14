W.O.W.: Whitney Walker & Steven Presley
Wedding of the Week:
November 19, 2016
Photographer and videographer: Tregg Istre, 63 Films & Photography
Ceremony and reception: Louisiana’s Old State Capitol
Coordinator: Elegant Events
Caterer: Culinary Productions
Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes
Florist: The Plantation Florist
Bridal gown: Liancarlo, I Do Bridal Couture
Rings: Khalil Jewelry and Tony’s Jewelry Design
Hair: Felicia Capone, Karma A Graffiti Hair Studio
Makeup: Dee Guidroz
Entertainment: David Chris Inman
Honeymoon: Bora Bora, Tahiti, New Zealand
