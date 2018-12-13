AN URGENT MESSAGE ABOUT THIS NEWSLETTER

W.O.W.: Paris LeMon + Brent Haydel

RILEY BIENVENU
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

April 25, 2017

Photographer: Katie Barnett, Vivid Dreams Photography

Ceremony: Private estate, Covington

Reception: Annadele’s Plantation

Coordinator: Annadele’s Plantation

Cake: Zoe’s Bakery

Florist: DreamWeavers, LLC

Invitations: Wedding Paper Divas

Bridal gown: Justin Alexander, Olivier Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Missguided

Rings: Boudreaux’s Jewelers

Hair: Southern Belle Hair and Makeup Studio

Makeup: Lauren Michelet

Videographer: Dyad Studios

Entertainment: Jessica Meltz, harpist

 

