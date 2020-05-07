W.O.W.: Nicole Weishar & Alex Morales

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

August 3, 2018

Photographer: Complete Weddings + Events

Ceremony: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

Reception and caterer: Hilton Capitol Center

Cake: Clark’s Cakes & Confections

Florist: Hunt’s Flowers

Bridal gown: Justin Alexander, Bustle

Bridesmaid dresses: Azazie

Rings: KG’s Custom Jewelry/ Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Hair and makeup: Salon Chic

Entertainment: Complete Weddings + Events

Honeymoon: Disney World

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!