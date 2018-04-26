W.O.W.: Megan McCormick + Gerald Songy

MADISON BENNETT
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

September 9, 2016

Photographer: Jenn Ocken

Ceremony: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge

Coordinator: Kate Cooke

Caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge

Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes

Florist: The Plantation Florist

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Gown: Liancarlo, I Do Bridal Boutique

Bridesmaids’ dresses: BCBG

Rings: Rothschild Diamond and KG Custom Jewelers

Hair: Lindsay Honore

Makeup: Amy Thornton

Videographer: Harmonic Films

Entertainment: Beaucoup Boogie

Honeymoon: Sugar Beach Resort, St. Lucia

 

