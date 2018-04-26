W.O.W.: Megan McCormick + Gerald Songy
Wedding of the Week:
September 9, 2016
Photographer: Jenn Ocken
Ceremony: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge
Coordinator: Kate Cooke
Caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge
Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes
Florist: The Plantation Florist
Invitations: The Keeping Room
Gown: Liancarlo, I Do Bridal Boutique
Bridesmaids’ dresses: BCBG
Rings: Rothschild Diamond and KG Custom Jewelers
Hair: Lindsay Honore
Makeup: Amy Thornton
Videographer: Harmonic Films
Entertainment: Beaucoup Boogie
Honeymoon: Sugar Beach Resort, St. Lucia
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!