W.O.W.: Mauriel Brien & Carneal Ainsworth

RILEY BIENVENU
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

November 19, 2016

Photographer: Bray Danielle Photography

Ceremony location: St. James Episcopal Church

Reception venue: Louisiana State Museum

Coordinator: Debby Musso

Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine

Cake: Mary Aycock

Florist: Lance Hayes

Invitations: Paper N Things

Bridal gown: Stephen Yearick, Weddings by Debbie

Bridesmaid dresses: Adrianna Papell, Bella Bridesmaid

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Band/Entertainment: The Tip Tops

Honeymoon: St. Regis Resort, Bora Bora

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!