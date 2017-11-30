W.O.W.: Mauriel Brien & Carneal Ainsworth
Wedding of the Week:
November 19, 2016
Photographer: Bray Danielle Photography
Ceremony location: St. James Episcopal Church
Reception venue: Louisiana State Museum
Coordinator: Debby Musso
Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine
Cake: Mary Aycock
Florist: Lance Hayes
Invitations: Paper N Things
Bridal gown: Stephen Yearick, Weddings by Debbie
Bridesmaid dresses: Adrianna Papell, Bella Bridesmaid
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Makeup: Olga Longoria
Band/Entertainment: The Tip Tops
Honeymoon: St. Regis Resort, Bora Bora
