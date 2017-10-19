W.O.W: Maria Ashford & Louis Miremont
Wedding of the Week: August 5, 2016
Photographer: Genovese Ashford Studios
Ceremony location: St. Joseph Cathedral
Reception venue: Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
Coordinator: Kate Butler Cook
Caterer: Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
Cake: Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers
Invitations: Paper n’ Things
Signs/Programs: American Printing Center
Bridal gown: Stella York, Blush Formal and Bridal Salon
Bridesmaid dresses: Bari Jay, Ashlee Renee Bridal
Rings: Saunders Lux Jeweler, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
Hair: Cali Torina and Camille Womack
Makeup: Olga Longoria and Megan Berrigan Higginbotham
Videographer: Weddings by JCW
Live Portrait: Pappion Artistry
Photo Booth: Flash and Geaux Photo Booth
Band/Entertainment: Rewind Band
Honeymoon: Saint Lucia
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!