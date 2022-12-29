W.O.W.: Maggie Westbrook & Evan Jackson
Wedding of the Week
Maggie Westbrook & Evan Jackson
May 29, 2021
Ceremony: St. James Episcopal Church
Reception: Baton Rouge Country Club
Coordinator: Cheryl Palmer
Cake: Sweet Stirrings, Les Amis Bake Shoppe
Florist: The Floral Cottage Florist
Invitations: Paper N Things
Bridal gown: Lea-Ann Belter Bridal, Belle Ame Bridal, Houston
Bridesmaid dresses: Alfred Sung, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Hannon Jewelers, Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: Eggie Salon Studio
Makeup: Olga Longoria
Videographer: Elevation Films
Band: MoJEAUX
Honeymoon: Hawaii
Other vendors: Olinde Event Rentals, Glenda Swan Fine Calligraphy