W.O.W.: Madeline May & Michael Fuson
Wedding of the Week: June 11, 2016
Photographer: Ashleigh Jayne Photography
Ceremony location: Houmas House
Reception venue: The Pavilion at Houmas House
Caterer: Houmas House
Cake: Baum’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes
Florist: Billy Heroman’s
Invitations: Paper N Things
Bridal gown: Heidi Elnora, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Nordstrom
Rings: Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
Hair: Verde Beauty
Makeup: Verde Beauty
Videographer: Persongraphy
Band/Entertainment: Stormy Band
Honeymoon: Cancun
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!