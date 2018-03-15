W.O.W.: Lauren Kessler & Parker Reaux
Wedding of the Week:
November 4, 2016
Photographer: Brandon O’Neal
Ceremony location: St. John the Evangelist Church, Plaquemine
Reception venue: Nottoway Plantation
Coordinator: Sandy Blanchard Designs
Caterer: Nottoway Plantation
Cake: Connie Thibodeaux
Florist: The Plantation Florists & Kristine Natassi
Invitations: Paper N’ Things
Bridal gown: Pronovias, Bridal Boutique
Bridesmaid dresses: Alfred Sung
Rings: Steve Charles Jewelers
Hair: Verde Salon
Makeup: Ashley Sievert Beauty
Videographer: Cory Ruiz
Band/Entertainment: BRW
Honeymoon: Sandals La Source, Grenada
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!