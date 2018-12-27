W.O.W.: Laura Rome + Travis LeBlanc

Wedding of the Week:

January 13, 2017

Photographer: Tate Tullier

Ceremony: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Reception: Nottoway Plantation

Coordinator: Nottoway Plantation

Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes

Florist: Bella Blooms Floral

Invitations: Fiore Creative

Bridal gown: Berta, Town & Country Bridal

Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Elgin’s Fine Jewelry

Hair: A. Marcelite Salon

Makeup: Jenna Kelley/ Chastity Robert

Videographer: Montoto Productions

Band: Troy Marks and No Idea

Honeymoon: Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa

