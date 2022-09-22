W.O.W.: Laura Ford & Jackson Stafford

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS
Ashford Halley Studios

Wedding of the Week

Laura Ford & Jackson Stafford

April 16, 2021

Ceremony: Jackson United Methodist Church

Reception: The Mercantile Hotel (Jackson, LA)

Caterer: Bacon and Fig Events

Cake: The Cake Lady, Oretha Wright/Nannette Mayhall Cakes

Florist: Billy Heroman’s Flowers & Gifts

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Blue Willow, I Do Bridal Couture

Rings: Adler’s Towne Center

Hair & makeup: Salon du Sud

Videographer: Lipari Films

Band: Beaucoup Boogie

Honeymoon: Maldives

Other vendors: Old Centenary Inn, Fields Day, Milbank Historic House