W.O.W.: Jenny Landry & Woody Hillyer

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

December 16, 2017

Photographer: Lauren Haddow Photography

Ceremony: University United Methodist Church

Reception: Louisiana’s Old State Capitol

Coordinator: Amy Brewer, Weddings Taylor Made

Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine

Cake: Baum’s Fine Pastries

Florist: Root Floral Design

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Rivini, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Hayley Paige, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Family heirlooms

Hair: Heather Gallardo

Makeup: Jenny Roche

Videographer: Shannon Talamo Films

Entertainment: Ice House Band

Honeymoon: The Victoria House, San Pedro, Belize

