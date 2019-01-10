W.O.W.: Jenny Landry & Woody Hillyer
Wedding of the Week:
December 16, 2017
Photographer: Lauren Haddow Photography
Ceremony: University United Methodist Church
Reception: Louisiana’s Old State Capitol
Coordinator: Amy Brewer, Weddings Taylor Made
Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine
Cake: Baum’s Fine Pastries
Florist: Root Floral Design
Invitations: The Keeping Room
Bridal gown: Rivini, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Hayley Paige, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Family heirlooms
Hair: Heather Gallardo
Makeup: Jenny Roche
Videographer: Shannon Talamo Films
Entertainment: Ice House Band
Honeymoon: The Victoria House, San Pedro, Belize
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!