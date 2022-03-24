W.O.W.: Jennifer Thomas & Rahjah Kennedy

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS
Ashley Porton Photography (Norman, OK)

Wedding of the Week:

Jennifer Thomas & RahJah Kennedy

July 11, 2020

Ceremony: Skirvin Hilton Hotel, Oklahoma City, OK

Reception: Skirvin Hilton Ballroom

Cake: Brown’s Bakery

Florist: The Fleuriste

Bridal gown: Oleg Cassini, David’s Bridal

Rings: Zale’s Jewelers

Hair: Cherriese Fisher, Oklahoma City, OK

Makeup: Michael Harris, Oklahoma City, OK

Music: Sempre String Quartet, Oklahoma City, OK/ DJ E. Kharim Brazille

Officiant: Rev. Dr. Victor McCullough, Heartland District Superintendent, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church