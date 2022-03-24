W.O.W.: Jennifer Thomas & Rahjah Kennedy
Wedding of the Week:
Jennifer Thomas & RahJah Kennedy
July 11, 2020
Ceremony: Skirvin Hilton Hotel, Oklahoma City, OK
Reception: Skirvin Hilton Ballroom
Cake: Brown’s Bakery
Florist: The Fleuriste
Bridal gown: Oleg Cassini, David’s Bridal
Rings: Zale’s Jewelers
Hair: Cherriese Fisher, Oklahoma City, OK
Makeup: Michael Harris, Oklahoma City, OK
Music: Sempre String Quartet, Oklahoma City, OK/ DJ E. Kharim Brazille
Officiant: Rev. Dr. Victor McCullough, Heartland District Superintendent, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church