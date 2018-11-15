W.O.W.: Erin LaHaye + Alex Veillon
Wedding of the Week:
November 18, 2017
Photographer: Kimbrali Boyd
Ceremony: Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette
Reception: Abacus Banquets and Receptions
Coordinator: Hannah Trahan
Caterer: Abacus Banquets and Receptions
Cake: Laina Kakes
Florist: Prim and Proper
Invitations: Minted
Bridal gown: Martina Liana, Town and Country Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses: Amsale Nouvelle, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Hannon Jewelers
Hair: Olivia Vidrine
Makeup: Elizabeth Stoute
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Entertainment: DJ Crazy Dave
Honeymoon: Four Seasons, Bora Bora
