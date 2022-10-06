W.O.W.: Emily Donner & Harland Hebert

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS
Brocato Photography Collective

Wedding of the Week

Emily Donner & Harland Hebert

December 31, 2021

Ceremony: St. Joseph Cathedral

Reception: Old Governor’s Mansion

Coordinator: Mint Julep Productions

Caterer: Drakes Catering

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Doris Ione (New Orleans)

Invitations: MESH by Alex (Houston)

Bridal gown: Anne Barge, Ivory Bridal Atelier (Houston)

Bridesmaid dresses: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Bachendorf’s (Dallas)

Hair: Leigh Ann Town/Salon Dolce Vita

Makeup: Marissa Mizell Artistry

Videographer: Tone Productions

Band: Phat Hat

Honeymoon: Scottsdale, AZ/Italy

Other vendors: Party Central, Pure Vintage Rentals, AD Event Group, Snap Booth Photobooth