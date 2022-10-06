W.O.W.: Emily Donner & Harland Hebert
Wedding of the Week
Emily Donner & Harland Hebert
December 31, 2021
Ceremony: St. Joseph Cathedral
Reception: Old Governor’s Mansion
Coordinator: Mint Julep Productions
Caterer: Drakes Catering
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Doris Ione (New Orleans)
Invitations: MESH by Alex (Houston)
Bridal gown: Anne Barge, Ivory Bridal Atelier (Houston)
Bridesmaid dresses: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Bachendorf’s (Dallas)
Hair: Leigh Ann Town/Salon Dolce Vita
Makeup: Marissa Mizell Artistry
Videographer: Tone Productions
Band: Phat Hat
Honeymoon: Scottsdale, AZ/Italy
Other vendors: Party Central, Pure Vintage Rentals, AD Event Group, Snap Booth Photobooth