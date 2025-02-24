This 3D flower bodice gown from Chatta box is sure to make a statement. Photo courtesy Chatta Box.

Spotted: White gowns for all of your bridal parties

So you’ve got your wedding dress, veil, heels… but what about all the other events?

Finding the perfect gown for your special day is nothing short of chaotic. And once you think it’s all said and done, you still need a white dress for your engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette trip, rehearsal dinner and possibly even more.

Luckily, boutiques in Baton Rouge are stocked with flattering and unique white dresses to choose from. Chatta Box has several new full-length white gowns that would be great for a rehearsal dinner or other pre-wedding event (that you forgot to get a dress for). Click on the post below to get all the details.

