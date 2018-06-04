Signature Wedding: Paydan Jones & Kenneth St. Romain
April 29, 2017
Photographer: Jen Huang Photography
Ceremony & reception: Nottoway Plantation
Coordinator: Angela Marie Events
Caterer: Nottoway Plantation
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Macarons: Les Amis Bake Shoppe
Florist: Bella Blooms Floral
Invitations: Written Word Calligraphy
Bridal gown: Heidi Elnora Atelier, I Do Bridal Couture
Groom’s tuxedo: Martinez Custom Clothier
Bridesmaid jumpsuits: Dessy Collection, Nordstrom
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: Tristyn Guidroz/Shannon Ainsworth
Makeup: Brandi Zito
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Band: The Tip Tops/The Original Magnolia String Quartet
Honeymoon: Venice, Italy
