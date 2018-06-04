Signature Wedding: Morgan Boyter & Henry Laville
October 20, 2017
Photographer: Eva Cranford Photography
Ceremony: St. Agnes Catholic Church
Reception: Kleinpeter House, Willow Grove
Coordinator: Judy Wallis/Kendall Hebert
Caterer: Louisiana Bayou Bistro
Cake: Amazing Cakes
Florist: Amy Neck/Sandy LeBlanc
Invitations: Paper n Things
Bridal gown: Anne Barge, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Dessy, Bustle
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair and makeup: Avant Tous
Videographer: Apercu Films
Band: The Phunky Monkeys
Honeymoon: Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
