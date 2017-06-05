Signature Wedding: Megan McCormick & Gerald Songy

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS

September 9, 2016

Photographer: Jenn Ocken Photography

Ceremony: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

Reception and caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge

Coordinator: KBCook Weddings

Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes

Florist: The Plantation Florist

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal Gown: Liancarlo, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaids’ dresses: BCBG, Dillard’s

Rings: Rothschild Diamond and KG Custom Jewelry

Hair: Lindsay Honore

Makeup: Amy Thornton

Entertainment: Beaucoup Boogie

Honeymoon: St. Lucia

Read the full edition of inRegister's 2017 Weddings issue online below:

 

