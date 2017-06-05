Signature Wedding: Laura Furr & Chris Mericas

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS

April 20, 2016

Photographer: Collin Richie Photography

Ceremony: First Presbyterian Church

Reception: Baton Rouge Country Club

Coordinator: Debby Musso, A Perfect Wedding

Caterer: Margo E. Bouanchaud Inc.

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Rickey Heroman’s Florist

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal Gown: Monique Lhuillier, Casa de Novia Bridal Couture, Houston

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Jim Hjelm, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Classic Jewelers and The Galaxie Jewelers

Hair: JKL Salon

Makeup: Amy Thornton

Entertainment: BRW

Honeymoon: Negril, Jamaica

Read the full edition of inRegister’s 2017 Weddings issue online below:

 

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!