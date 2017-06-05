Signature Wedding: Karli Schneider & Jordan Becnel

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS

July 9, 2016

Photographer: Catherine Guidry Photography

Ceremony: Louisiana’s Old State Capitol

Reception: Shaw Center for the Arts

Coordinator: Weddings by Allie

Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Designs by Milissa

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal Gown: Allure, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon

Bridesmaids’ dresses: After Six, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon

Hair: Lux Salon

Makeup: Verde Beauty Studio

Videographer: Montoto Productions

Entertainment: Beaucoup Boogie

Honeymoon: St. Lucia

Read the full edition of inRegister’s 2017 Weddings issue online below:

 

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!