Signature Wedding: Karli Schneider & Jordan Becnel
July 9, 2016
Photographer: Catherine Guidry Photography
Ceremony: Louisiana’s Old State Capitol
Reception: Shaw Center for the Arts
Coordinator: Weddings by Allie
Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Designs by Milissa
Invitations: The Keeping Room
Bridal Gown: Allure, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon
Bridesmaids’ dresses: After Six, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon
Hair: Lux Salon
Makeup: Verde Beauty Studio
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Entertainment: Beaucoup Boogie
Honeymoon: St. Lucia
Read the full edition of inRegister’s 2017 Weddings issue online below:
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!