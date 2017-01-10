Signature Wedding: Catherine Breaux & Jonathan Moore

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS

April 2, 2016

Photographer: Jenn Ocken Photography

Ceremony location: St. James Episcopal Church

Reception venue: Baton Rouge Country Club

Coordinator: Leslie Campbell

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers

Invitations: Paper n’ Things

Gown: I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers

Hair: Verde Beauty Studio

Makeup: Verde Beauty Studio

Videographer: Lipari Films

Band: Big Night Dynamite

Honeymoon: St. Lucia

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!