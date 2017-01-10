Signature Wedding: Catherine Breaux & Jonathan Moore
April 2, 2016
Photographer: Jenn Ocken Photography
Ceremony location: St. James Episcopal Church
Reception venue: Baton Rouge Country Club
Coordinator: Leslie Campbell
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers
Invitations: Paper n’ Things
Gown: I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers
Hair: Verde Beauty Studio
Makeup: Verde Beauty Studio
Videographer: Lipari Films
Band: Big Night Dynamite
Honeymoon: St. Lucia
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!