Signature Wedding: Brittney Johnson & Dwight Fusilier Jr.
January 15, 2016
Photographer: Warren Conerly Photography
Ceremony location: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Reception venue: Belle of Baton Rouge
Coordinator: Eboness Black
Caterer: Belle of Baton Rouge
Cake: Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Stacy Parker, Gala Productions
Invitations: Ricki’s Creative Concepts
Gown: Enzoani, Bridal Boutique
Bridesmaids’ dresses: WTOO, Pearl’s Place
Rings: David’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: Classic Cuts
Makeup: Courtney, Love Your Look
Videographer: JCW Productions
Entertainment: Mojeaux Entertainment
Honeymoon: Sandals St. Lucia
