Signature Wedding: Annie Garrett & Brooks Godbery

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS

April 9, 2016

Photographer: Ashleigh Jayne Photography

Ceremony and reception: Nottoway Plantation

Coordinator: Kali Marionneaux

Caterer: Nottoway Plantation

Cake: Amazing Cakes

Florist: The Plantation Florist

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Romona Keveza, Wedding Belles

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry and Adler’s

Hair and makeup: True Beauty Hair Studio

Entertainment: The After Party Experience

Honeymoon: St. Lucia

Read the full edition of inRegister’s 2017 Weddings issue online below:

 

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!