Secret getaways: Sneak away together after the big day

HAWAII

Explore Hawaii and the tranquil waters of the South Pacific year round, because this getaway has a bit of everything. Famous for offering some of the world’s prettiest beaches, the 50th state features sand in a range of colors from gold to red or even black. Each island boasts unique experiences like snorkeling in the clear water or hiking up a volcano. Information provided by Geauxing Places Travel. To book, call 225-665-7050.

Luxury

Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Travaasa Hana

$9,285 per couple

• Round-trip airfare with rental convertible and flight from Maui to Honolulu

• Three nights in Honolulu and four nights in Maui with beachfront rooms

• Standard lei greeting and attendance at an Old Lahaina Luau

Budget

Royal Lahaina Resort

$3,827 per couple

• Round-trip airfare to Honolulu with rental convertible

• Five nights at the romantic resort

• Standard lei greeting and attendance at an Old Lahaina Lu au

MALDIVES

Consisting of more 1,200 natural islands, the Maldives is rapidly growing in popularity for luxury travelers. This small tropical country off the coast of South Asia lies deep in the Indian Ocean and is the perfect picture of serenity. Known for its beaches, extensive reefs and clear blue water, it offers a variety of natural points of interest to explore. Information provided by Allure Travel. To book, call 225-763-9999.

Luxury

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

$10,422 per couple

• Round-trip airfare with speedboat

transfers to islands

• Seven nights in a private lagoon villa

• 24-hour personal butler service

Budget

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

$6,922 per couple

• Round-trip airfare with speedboat transfers

• Seven nights in a beachside room

• Deluxe meal plans and spa packages available

ASPEN

The playground of the Rocky Mountains doesn’t disappoint at this remote resort full of luxury and excitement. With powdered mountains and a wealth of shopping locations, Aspen provides a personal experience for everyone. The Aspen/Snowmass chain consists of four mountains for skiers of all levels. Information provided by Backpacker Tours. Pricing may vary depending on travel dates and availability. To book, call 225-925-2667.

Luxury

Hotel Jerome

$4,290 per couple

• Six nights in downtown Aspen

• Three days’ lift tickets each

• Ski rental from a delivery service

Budget

Cooper Condos

$3,084 per couple

• Six nights in a one-bedroom condominium

• Three days’ lift tickets and ski rental each

• In-room fireplace and fully equipped kitchen