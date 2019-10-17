Dress dreams: Pedram Couture debuts newest bridal collection

You might have caught a glimpse of some of Pedram Pasha Taheri’s latest work in our 2019-2020 Weddings issue, which was released this past June. The designer and longtime Baton Rouge resident created a custom gown for friend, model and bride Lundyn Hunt Nims–pictured above. Featuring staples of the designer’s memorable style, including a feathering train, intricate beading and a plunging neckline, the dress was nothing short of show-stopping. And while custom designs are central to Taheri’s Pedram Couture Atelier name–as he caters to starstudded clientele of actresses, musicians and more–for the last three years he has brought his designs to the masses with collections released at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

“Being in the midst of the most memorable event of a person’s life and knowing that my dress is the highlight of the day is extremely rewarding,” Taheri told inRegister in a story for the 2016 weddings issue. “It affirms that I’m following the right path and doing what I was called to do–to create beautiful things and make women feel and look their best.”

Just last week, Taheri’s newest gowns were spotlighted with a show at The Edition Hotel. Complete with pearl embellished gloves, floral appliqués and a healthy dose of statement sleeves, the collection is a welcome addition to the repertoire of gowns already available at bridal shops such as Kleinfeld–yes, that Kleinfeld–and Le Jour Couture in Lafayette.

Click on the photos in the gallery to see a closer look at Taheri’s new collection:

For more about Taheri, check out this story and this story from the inRegister archives, or head to his website here.