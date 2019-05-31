Read the full inRegister Weddings 2019-2020 issue
inRegister’s latest Weddings issue combines features on 30 gorgeous local weddings with Baton Rouge’s most indispensable guide to planning the perfect nuptials. This year, we’re also highlighting the hottest bouquets, wow-worthy destination weddings, exotic honeymoon spots, and top wedding trends, with plenty of inspiration along the way. Here’s where you’ll also find essential wedding-planning information from top local wedding vendors who can help make your big day beautiful.
Read the full edition online here:
