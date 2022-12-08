W.O.W.: Brooke Laird & Braeden Smith
Wedding of the Week
Brooke Laird & Braeden Smith
July 23, 2021
Ceremony: St. Joseph’s Cathedral
Reception: Louisiana Old State Capitol
Coordinator: Angela Marie Events
Caterer: The Gilded Artichoke
Cake: Sweet Stirrings
Florist: Angela Marie Events
Invitations: Paperwhite Stationery Boutique
Bridal gown: Martina Liana, Town & Country Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Town & Country Bridal
Rings: Diamandel Diamonds
Hair: Salon Eden
Makeup: Makeup by Melanie
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Band: The Mixed Nuts
Honeymoon: Sandals Royal Barbados