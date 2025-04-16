Stylish local ladies you should be following on Instagram | By inRegister Staff -

It’s the era of influencers, and we have some of the best residing right here in Baton Rouge. While they all differ on niches, from family and lifestyle to beauty and beyond. One thing they all have in common is great style.

Keep scrolling to discover some local content creators on the rise. You might just find your new favorite influencer.

Brittney J. Fusilier

Brittney Fusilier gives followers inspiration on family, kids’ birthday parties, interior design, style and more. She’s not new to inRegister, either. We featured her home back in July 2023, and her daughter’s disco-themed birthday party featured in this online story. Go ahead and call us influenced.

Taylor Jacobs

Jacobs’ classic and chic style offers effortless, polished outfit inspiration for all ages. Working for NILSU, she has the influencing game down pat. She shares creative content focused on fashion, motherhood, travel and more. Follow along with Jacob on shopping trips, Sephora hauls and dreamy vacations.

Martha Gibbs Gottwald

More commonly known as Neubyrne, Gottwald is the ultimate creative. From her bold fashion line to her intricate abstract artwork, and of course, her daily outfits, which are worthy of an editorial style spread. Now working as a professional stylist, this past weekend she styled former LSU basketball player Aneesah Morrow for the WNBA draft in an all black Coach look that was the perfect combination of cool and chic. The only way to know what she’ll do next is to follow along.

Lexie Woodard Polito

A style enthusiast with fabulous taste, Polito’s Instagram page offers party inspiration, lively outfit looks and more. You may recognize her from previous pages of inRegister, like when her home was featured back in 2022, or when she and her husband, Mike Polito, recreated an iconic 1962 cover of The Register for our anniversary edition. With her lifestyle brand, Sunshine Society, co-founded with Alli Sims Roberts back in 2023, her creative light continues to shine bright through their colorful collections. Learn more about the brand in this Q&A.

Rachel Eggie Gibbs

Rachel is her name, and hair is her game. In between running her successful EGGIE Salon Studios around town, she shares hair styling tips, easy-to-follow makeup tutorials, outfit inspiration and more. Recently named Baton Rouge Business Report’s Young Business Person of the Year, she is definitely one to watch. Follow her to learn something new before doing your next hairdo.

Sarah Edwards

This LSU gymnast turned Instagram influencer shares her fun Baton Rouge lifestyle and the looks she’s living it in. One of the founders of Stripes Social, an event-based networking group, she’s not just on your feed but popping up all around town. Learn more about Stripes Social in this story from the archives.

Jordan Hefler

Hefler is known for her vibrant photography, and she has a striking sense of style to match it. A self-described maximalist, Hefler’s creativity goes beyond her lens and into her closet. inRegister got an inside look at her color-rich clothing and accessories collection in this story. Follow along for laughs and get inspired by her newest series, “Using Thrifted Junk for Creative Portraits.”