Visit Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine at 2323 S Acadian Thruway or mestizorestaurant.com for more information. Photo by Collin Richie

Ultimate Tailgating: Mestizo’s

Celebrate game days with Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine’s catering! Whether tailgating or hosting a game-day watch party, the unique fusion of Mexican flavors and Louisiana tradition is the perfect way to elevate an event. Choose from mouthwatering options like beef and chicken fajitas, enchiladas, or signature street tacos, all tailored to feed a crowd with ease. Mestizo’s also offers frozen house, top shelf and skinny margaritas by the gallon. From small gatherings to large fan groups, their delicious, convenient catering will leave your guests satisfied and cheering for more.

