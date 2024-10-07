Ultimate Tailgating: Mestizo’s | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine

Celebrate game days with Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine’s catering! Whether tailgating or hosting a game-day watch party, the unique fusion of Mexican flavors and Louisiana tradition is the perfect way to elevate an event. Choose from mouthwatering options like beef and chicken fajitas, enchiladas, or signature street tacos, all tailored to feed a crowd with ease. Mestizo’s also offers frozen house, top shelf and skinny margaritas by the gallon. From small gatherings to large fan groups, their delicious, convenient catering will leave your guests satisfied and cheering for more.

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

mestizorestaurant.com