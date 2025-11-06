Three tips for choosing the perfect countertop – and how Laura Cedor Interiors makes it easy | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Laura Cedor Interiors

When it comes to designing your dream kitchen, the right countertop can make all the difference. But with so many materials, colors and finishes to choose from, the process can feel overwhelming.

Laura Cedor Interiors believes that your kitchen should be as functional as it is beautiful. Here are three essential tips to help you select the perfect countertop – and how Laura and her team ensure you love the result.

Start with your lifestyle

Before falling in love with a countertop you saw in a magazine, take a moment to consider how you really use your kitchen. Do you love to cook elaborate meals, or is your kitchen more of a gathering space for family and friends? Do you have young children or entertain often?

Laura Cedor, with her extensive background in kitchen and bath design, always begins by understanding her clients’ daily routines and needs. “For those who really enjoy cooking, marble can be a challenge because it needs so much upkeep,” Laura explains.

For busy families or avid cooks, she might recommend durable, low-maintenance materials like quartz, which can withstand spills and stains.

Know your materials

Not all countertops are created equal. Marble, with its timeless beauty, is a favorite for those seeking a classic, high-end look. However, it requires regular sealing and can stain easily.

Quartzite offers a similar natural stone appeal with greater durability, but it may not achieve the bright white look that some clients desire.

Engineered quartz, on the other hand, is virtually indestructible and comes in a wide range of colors, including the ever-popular white.

Laura takes the time to educate her clients on the pros and cons of each material, ensuring they make informed decisions that suit both their style and their lifestyle.

Balance aesthetics, durability and budget

It’s easy to get swept up in the latest trends, but the best countertop for your home is one that fits your budget and stands up to daily life. Marble is typically the most expensive, followed by quartzite, with quartz offering a more budget-friendly option.

Laura helps clients weigh the trade-offs between beauty, durability and cost, often suggesting creative solutions – like using marble in a bathroom for that luxurious look, while opting for quartz or quartzite in the kitchen for practicality.

Choosing a countertop is more than just picking a color. Laura Cedor Interiors offers a hands-on, personalized approach, from the initial consultation to the final installation.

Laura and her team guide clients through every step: discussing lifestyle needs, shopping for slabs, comparing pricing, and even helping with layout decisions. “We really try to educate as much as possible,” Laura says.

The result? Kitchens that are not only stunning, but truly work for the people who use them. Ready to create a kitchen that’s as beautiful as it is livable? Visit lauracedorinteriors.com to get started.