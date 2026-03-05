Streamline Interiors Mood Board Workshop returns this spring | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Streamline Interiors and More

Streamline Interiors and More is bringing back its Mood Board Workshop this spring. Led by Jill Cascio Boullion, the hands-on experience helps homeowners move from overwhelmed to confident in their design choices.

At the first workshop, attendees arrived unsure where to begin with their spaces. By the end, they had clarity, direction, and a tangible plan. Participants brought photos of their homes and shared how they live day to day, then worked directly with layouts, fabrics, paint swatches, wallpapers, rug samples, and finishes from the Design Center.

The result was a space that finally made sense, both on paper and in real life. Streamline Interiors and More believes design should feel empowering, not intimidating, and this workshop is built to do exactly that.

Stay updated on the spring workshop by signing up for emails and following @streamlinemine on Instagram.