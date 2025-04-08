The right stone for every customer: Menzie Stone takes you through the options | By Sponsored Content -

Choosing the right stone for your project can be a daunting process, especially for kitchens and bathrooms, where countertops can be the star of the show and set the tone for your design.

But should looks be the only consideration?

Jeremy Blackstock and the experienced team at Menzie Stone Company say there is a lot to consider before making that all-important selection.

The Baton Rouge-based company is a leading provider, fabricator and installer of natural and manufactured stone for commercial and residential projects throughout South Louisiana and Mississippi. The company provided countertops for the Superdome’s most recent renovations ahead of the Superbowl.

“Before making a selection, people first need to know whether they want natural or manufactured stone,” said Blackstock. “There are pros and cons to both.”

He said natural stone, such as the granite, marble and quartzite slabs at Menzie Stone, features a graceful veining and timeless beauty that can only be found in nature. For many customers, it’s considered an investment. On the other hand, manufactured stone offers consistency, a wide variety of colors, patterns and a lower price that appeals to customers, as well.

Functionality and maintenance are also major considerations. Natural stone is polished and strong, but it needs to be sealed, resealed and maintained to retain its qualities and prevent damage, he said.

“A lot of times, people live in their kitchen. It’s where countertops get the most abuse and the most use. So, what type of use is it going to be? Are they cooks or is it more for entertainment? Then we can decide the type of natural stone we’d recommend, if that’s what they’re looking for,” Blackstock said.

Some people vary their stone within the house, choosing one selection for a kitchen island and others for bathrooms or other areas.

“That’s the beauty of this business. There is no right or wrong,” he said. “It’s customizable.”

He and the Menzie Stone team know this is a big decision and a big investment. It’s why they ask a lot of questions to help customers arrive at a decision. Their inventory includes a wide selection of stone slabs and samples for special order and a custom design.

The company is even now offering customers cutting-edge wireless phone charging technology, built right into their countertops. “It’s a game changer for homeowners and just one more way Menzie Stone is setting itself apart,” Blackstock said.

“Our focus is to offer just about anything to meet the needs of those who walk through the door,” he said. “We don’t want to limit people to only what we think they want.”

Menzie Stone also prides itself on advanced fabrication, installation and service after the sale, he said, with a tenured staff who know what customers want and need.

“We want people to be satisfied with their purchase and their installation, not just today, but tomorrow and the years to come,” he said.

Learn more about Menzie Stone Company, its products and services at menziestone.com.