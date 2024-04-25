The Good Stuff: Wild day at the Rowe with Baton Rouge Zoo’s animal extravaganza, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Get ready for a wild day of fun at the Rowe! Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27 as The Baton Rouge Zoo returns with its amazing ambassador animals for Wild Day at the Rowe. Families are invited to join in on this extravaganza featuring educational presentations, live music, children’s activities, arts and crafts by Baton Rouge Family Fun, face painting, games, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and snap photos with the ambassador animals. It’s important to note that this isn’t a petting zoo, but rather an incredible opportunity to learn about and admire these majestic creatures up close.