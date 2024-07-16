The Good Stuff: Discover the vibrant flavors of Rouj Creole, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Rouj Creole offers a lively atmosphere and delectable dishes showcasing Louisiana’s rich culinary heritage. The menu blends traditional recipes with contemporary twists for unforgettable flavors. Guests can enjoy weekday Happy Hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or Weekend Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Convenient online ordering for pick-up and delivery is available online. Private events can be hosted in a room accommodating up to 40 guests, complete with A/V capabilities. Upcoming events include the EAT the BOOT podcast on July 16 and a tequila tasting on July 18. Savor the flavors of Rouj Creole today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Good Stuff: The ultimate...

Join the community on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Perkins Rowe for an incredible

The Good Stuff: Discover the...

Now open at Perkins Rowe! Habanero’s brings the distinctive flavors of Mexico’s urban eateries

Entergy Solutions offers free Sensi...

As another scorching Louisiana summer approaches, take advantage of Entergy Solutions’

The Good Stuff: Why a...

Mobile bars are trending—from personal celebrations to large-scale gatherings and corporate

Backyard Solutions For Your Lifestyle

Sponsored by EcoRegions Landscape Architecture and Outdoor Construction Creating the perfect

TRENDING STORIES