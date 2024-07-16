The Good Stuff: Discover the vibrant flavors of Rouj Creole, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Rouj Creole offers a lively atmosphere and delectable dishes showcasing Louisiana’s rich culinary heritage. The menu blends traditional recipes with contemporary twists for unforgettable flavors. Guests can enjoy weekday Happy Hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or Weekend Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Convenient online ordering for pick-up and delivery is available online. Private events can be hosted in a room accommodating up to 40 guests, complete with A/V capabilities. Upcoming events include the EAT the BOOT podcast on July 16 and a tequila tasting on July 18. Savor the flavors of Rouj Creole today!