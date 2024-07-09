The Good Stuff: The ultimate influencer closet sale, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Join the community on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Perkins Rowe for an incredible Influencer Closet Sale. Shoppers can explore the closets of their favorite local influencers and discover amazing finds in the corner space next to Body Sculpt Barre Studio. This cashless event accepts Venmo payments only, so attendees should download the app beforehand. Clothing try-ons are not permitted and all sales are final.

The event kicks off with a Launch Party from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. featuring live music by Caitlyn Renee McMorris, a brow bar with European Wax Center, and a permanent jewelry pop-up with Forever Lillies. Guests can enjoy sips and treats, and can capture memories at the photowall. Click here to learn more and meet the influencers!