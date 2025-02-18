The Good Stuff: Train day at the library, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

All aboard! EBRPL, Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders/Old Hickory Train Museum, and TCA Louisiana Chapter invite families to Train Day at the Library on Saturday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood. Guests can enjoy an exciting day of operating model trains, including Thomas and Friends, and toy train classics along with LEGO displays, model and toy train vendors, a train set raffle, door prizes, and more.

