The Good Stuff: Rock N Rowe is back for Beatles tribute night, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Rock N Rowe is back for Beatles tribute night

|
By
-

Get ready to sway to the iconic tunes of The Beatles. Rock N Rowe returns this Thursday, April 11, featuring The Walrus – A Beatles Tribute Band. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Town Square will be buzzing with nostalgia and rhythm. Attendees are encouraged to grab their lawn chairs, slip on their dancing shoes, and join in for an unforgettable evening of live music under the stars. Whether you’re a fan of classic hits or simply seeking a good time, this event promises to be a groovy one. Don’t miss out on the chance to sing along to your favorite Beatles songs and make memories that will last a lifetime.

